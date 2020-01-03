Erwin Police looking for suspects in early morning car wash shooting

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – Erwin Police are looking for multiple suspects following an early morning shooting at Sunshine Car Wash on South 13th Street.

Police Chief Jonathan Johnson said a male and female victim were both shot and one of the victims required surgery. The victims are now both in stable condition.

The female victim was located at the car wash, suffering a gunshot wound to the back and thigh when police arrived.

The other victim, who was shot in the arm, was able to get away. He ran towards the fire department located several blocks away but was encountered by a deputy just before reaching the fire department. Johnson said that victim also went door-to-door trying to get help.

Chief Johnson said both victims are now alert and have been interviewed by law enforcement.

It’s still unclear why the victims were at the car wash on Friday morning around 1:00am.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Erwin Police.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now