ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate who had been on the run since March 8 has been captured, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Kalob Zimmerman escaped on foot from custody from the Person County Jail while he was in the process of posting bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Zimmerman was being held on three counts of felony possession of stolen catalytic converters with a $30,000 bond when he escaped. He also had an outstanding warrant, the sheriff’s office said.