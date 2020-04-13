Essential businesses limit number of people inside in effort to slow spread of COVID-19

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN) — Essential businesses will now have to limit the number of people inside their store in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The increased social distancing measures became mandatory statewide Monday with a new Executive Order from Governor Roy Cooper.

“It was really important for our members to one, protect the safety and health of thier customers and employees, but it was also important to have one statewide standard and formula so we could comply with it,” said Andy Ellen, president of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association.

Ellen said the NCRMA provided input to Governor Cooper.

Several requiments go into effect Monday at 5 p.m. to increase social distancing practices.

Businesses are required to restrict occupancy to 20 percent of the fire capacity, or five customers for everyone 1,000 square feet of the retail’s total square footage. Employees must enforce occupancy rules at exits and entrances.

Spacing for social distancing must be clearly marked at cash registers and other high traffic areas. Six feet of spacing must also be marked outside the store where customers would line up to enter.

The executive order also mandates frequent and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high touch areas.

Other guidelines are encouraged, but not required for every business such as:

Supply cloth face coverings for employees if they cannot consistently maintain six-feet of social distancing

Instruct employees to stay home if they are sick

Place hand sanitizer at entrance and exits, and disinfecting wipes/sprays for shopping carts/baskets

Designated shopping times for seniors and at risk groups

Signs reminding customers about social distancing

Online ordering, curbside pickup, no-contact checkout

Sneeze guards

Assistance routing aisles through stores

Ellen says all of the requirements and recommendations are important, but some weren’t practical for every business.

“It didn’t make sense if a bottle shop was doing curbside pickup for them to put a piece of plexiglass at the point of sale,” he said.

Many Triangle businesses were already implementing social distancing measures such as sneeze guards, limiting the number of people inside, and marking six feet of space at check-out lines.

Beginning Tuesday The Fresh Market will require customers, as well an employees, to wear face coverings in the store.