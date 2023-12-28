CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is making international headlines as a destination chosen by Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast to open its first U.S. dealership.

Leith VinFast has already opened its doors in Cary, located at 2000 Auto Park Blvd., making Leith Automotive Group the authorized independent dealer chosen for the partnership.

In 2022, VinFast made a big announcement that it would construct a state-of-the-art factory in Chatham County at Triangle Innovation Point. The company has since laid the foundation for that plant earlier this year in July.

The factory’s construction continues on and once open in 2025, it is anticipated to produce up to 150,000 vehicles annually. The facility is also expected to bring 7,000 jobs to the area and be a key contributing factor to the state’s economic development initiative.

In an announcement from the dealership Wednesday, Leith Automotive Group COO Danny Williams said the company is very excited to “be the representation of VinFast as their first dealer in North Carolina.”

“After interacting with VinFast’s executive team and experiencing their vehicles firsthand, we were captivated by the brand and knew it was a perfect addition to the Leith Automotive Group,” Williams added.

Situated within the Cary Auto Park, Leith VinFast is not only a sales center. According to the company’s announcement, it is a comprehensive dealership offering all repairs, maintenance and parts needed for VinFast vehicles as well.