Events in the Triangle to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several events are planned for Monday and this week to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

North Carolina Central University’s Office of Community Engagement and Service will sponsor the annual MLK Day of Service on campus in the Department of Nursing Building parking lot from 9 to 11 a.m.

According to the university, the event will provide a small number of NCCU students with the opportunity to commemorate King’s memory, assist the community and earn hours of service.

Activities include assembling package care kits to support community organizations Families Moving Forward, JJ Henderson Towers and Grow to Life.

The celebration at N.C. Central will continue at 11:30 a.m. with the MLK Day of Service virtual program. Click here to register.

The Goldsboro NAACP is collecting non-perishable items and putting them in boxes throughout Goldsboro so people in need can come and grab food, items they need.

Click here for the list of Blessing Box locations

The United Way of the Greater Triangle on Monday is collecting donations to help four non-profit groups in honor of Dr. King.

The organization is inviting residents to drop off physical supplies — including household items, school supplies, clothing, and more — to Wake Up and Read (Raleigh) or The Frontier (Durham) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m

The Year of the Black Entrepreneur and Triangle MLK Committee will hold an MLK Day of Service Food Distribution Monday. The food distribution will take place at Southeast Raleigh YMCA at 1436 Rock Quarry Road at 9 a.m. until all the food has been shared with those in need.

Chapel Hill – Carrboro NAACP’s MLK Day Virtual Celebration will feature speaker Rev. William Barber II. The online event is planned for Monday at 11 a.m. Click here to register for the event.

The town of Cary will also have some virtual events — called Dreamfest — on Monday. Click here to view the events Monday.

On Thursday in Wake Forest, several local churches and community organizations will honor the life and legacy of King with a virtual livestream program on at 6:30 p.m. Area residents are invited to watch the livestream on the MLK Celebration website.

The theme will center around one of Dr. King’s messages: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”