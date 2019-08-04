Events kick off the launch of NC State’s new beer ‘Old Tuffy’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University has its own beer and to celebrate there are several big events in the works for next week.

Starting with the official first “tapping” Monday at 5 p.M. At Players Retreat on Oberlin Road in Raleigh.

N.C. State is working with New Belgium Brewery — the makers of Fat Tire — out of Asheville to make the beer called Old Tuffy.

The beer is described as a crisp and refreshing lager.

Here is information about Old Tuffy and all the events next week.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now