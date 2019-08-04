Events kick off the launch of NC State’s new beer ‘Old Tuffy’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University has its own beer and to celebrate there are several big events in the works for next week.
Starting with the official first “tapping” Monday at 5 p.M. At Players Retreat on Oberlin Road in Raleigh.
N.C. State is working with New Belgium Brewery — the makers of Fat Tire — out of Asheville to make the beer called Old Tuffy.
The beer is described as a crisp and refreshing lager.
Here is information about Old Tuffy and all the events next week.
