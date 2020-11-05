Ex-Harnett County school resource officer out on bond after child sex crimes arrest

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Harnett County school resource officer was released on bond after being arrested for indecent liberties with a minor.

William Mitchell Edge, 47, was arrested Tuesday by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. He was charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Edge worked as a school resource officer at Boone Trail Elementary School. He was hired by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in August 2018 and terminated in December 2019.

The NCSBI investigation into him began in November 2019 after the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the department.

The sheriff’s office said, to its knowledge, there is only one victim. That person lives outside of the county and was not a Harnett County Schools student.

“William Edge is not a school system employee. The Board of Education is not aware of any complaints made against him, and the Board is not aware of any report or claim that he harmed any students while working in the Harnett County Schools,” the district said in a statement.

“My heart and prayers go out to the victim and the family of the victim,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said. “I am confident that justice will be served upon the conclusion of this case.”

Edge worked at the Lillington Police Department before going to the sheriff’s office.