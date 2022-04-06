LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An ex-teacher in Harnett County was arrested Wednesday for indecent liberties with a student, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began after parents of a Harnett Central Middle School student filed a complaint against Shawn C. Hicks, 27. In all, three students were found to be victims of his, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

All incidents happened away from the school, deputies said.

Hicks, who is no longer employed by the school district, was charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a student. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.