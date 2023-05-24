RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — A former Harnett County school teacher is charged faces 95 charges related to inappropriate sexual acts with a teacher.

Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 showed that 43-year-old Denny Dalton was arrested on 44 counts of counts of sexual activity with a student, 47 indecent liberties with a student, and four counts of indecent liberties with a child. The claims against him involve several students.

Between January and September 2022, Dalton is accused of felony indecent liberties with children and felony indecent liberties with students. Warrants filed for his arrest, showed at least five victims ranging in age from 13 to 16.

Warrants say Dalton was a teacher at Triton High School in Erwin where at least three of the five victims were students.

In those cases, Dalton was charged with several counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and felony indecent liberties with a student. He was charged with several counts of felony indecent liberties with a child in cases where the victims were not identified as students.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Dalton resigned immediately when confronted by school officials after they learned of the allegations. School officials then contacted the sheriff’s office.

In one case involving a 16-year-old, warrants showed Dalton was charged with 10 counts of felony indecent liberties with a student at the High School.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation revealed multiple students reported the crimes happened at the school during regular school hours.

Dalton’s now-removed page on the high school’s website said he was a member of the school’s Exceptional Children’s Department. Another removed webpage appeared to show Dalton was involved with the school’s robotics team.

CBS 17 has reached out to Harnett County Schools regarding the charges against Dalton. This story will be updated with a response from the district when available.

Dalton received a $970,000 secure bond.