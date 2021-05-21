Ex-Moore County substitute teacher charged with inappropriate relationship with student

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – A former substitute teacher at a Moore County high school was arrested on Thursday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Zachary Trueblood, 23, of Cameron, was charged with indecent liberties with a student and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He is a former substitute teacher at Union Pines High School in Carthage, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

The inappropriate relationship was reported to the sheriff’s office. Detectives then conducted multiple interviews and were able to execute several search warrants, the release said.

Trueblood was jailed on a $15,000 secured bond. He is due in court on June 3.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 910-947-4444.