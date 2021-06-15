Ex-Nash County superintendent used system credit card for $45K in non-school related purchases, audit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A report from the North Carolina State Auditor says a former Nash County Schools superintendent spent more than $45,000 on purchases that were not for school.

The report says Superintendent Shelton Jefferies violated his contract and several policies before resigning in August 2019.

Jefferies improperly used his school-issued credit card on more than $22,000 of unauthorized purchases, the audit states.

He also used his school-issued vehicle for personal trips and spent more than $19,000 in unauthorized travel expenses.

The auditor says the school board should get Jefferies to pay them back for those expenses, which the district says they plan to do.

An attorney for the school district says they plan to get the money back and released a statement detailing the changes the system made since the incident.

As part of those changes, Nash County’s current superintendent does not have a school-issued charge card or vehicle.

Another change is reducing the individual transaction limit for procurement cards from $75,000 to

$1,000, and reducing the monthly spending limit from $75,000 or $100,000 to $5,000 per month.

Here is a link to the entire report.