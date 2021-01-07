Ex-Vance County SRO sentenced to 55 days in jail for body slamming child

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Vance County school resource officer was sentenced to 55 days in jail after he body slammed an 11-year-old middle school student.

The incident took place Dec. 12, 2019 at Vance County Middle School was captured on video.

Warren Durham is seen slamming the child to the ground twice before dragging him away.

District Attorney Mike Waters asked the judge to sentence Durham to jail time for two misdemeanors.

Durham pleaded guilty to those two charges and was facing up to 105 days in jail. Durham also received probation during which he will have to prove he is receiving mental health treatment.

Durham’s attorney said his client doesn’t remember the incident due to PTSD from his 31-year military career that included combat.

Water said he appreciated Durham’s service to the country but “he was not in good fit to be a law enforcement officer.”

The child’s family said they were disappointed with the amount of jail time Durham received – saying the boy still has lingering effects from the assault.

“We have to get this law changed. that law enforcement officers cannot just abuse kids or abuse citizens and just get a slap on the wrist,” said John Miles, the victim’s grandfather.

Durham will begin to serve his sentence on Jan. 18.

The judge also suspended the former deputy’s law enforcement certification.

After the video was released, Durham was fired from the sheriff’s office.