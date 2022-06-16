RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Wake County teacher made his first appearance in court on Thursday after being arrested for indecent liberties with a student and indecent liberties with a child.

Miguel Bonano, 64, was arrested on Wednesday after officers received a complaint on May 25 of inappropriate sexual conduct by a teacher at East Wake Academy.

Bonano was in jail for less than 24 hours, before he posted bond. He walked into the courtroom Thursday morning, silent.

He was fired from East Wake after 20 years of teaching.

One parent told CBS17, she was not comfortable with her youngest child having Bonano as a teacher and was able to avoid it.

She said she’s happy that another student reported him, so he can no longer hurt others.

“I’m very thankful that they were brave enough to come forward,” said Andrea Sloan.

Her two children attend East Wake Academy, and her oldest daughter had Bonano as a teacher.

Bonano did not say a single word as the judge told him what jail time he could be facing for his two charges.

A Wake County judge informed Bonano faces a maximum of two years in prison for indecent liberties with a student and almost six years in prison for indecent liberties with a child if convicted.

The judge also said Bonano cannot make contact or be near any victims or accusers.

He is also not allowed to be in the presence of minors without supervision.

After he got his new court date, Bonano’s attorney escorted him out of the courtroom quickly.

The attorney told CBS17 they are not ready to speak out just yet.

Bonano has a future court date for July 7.

The Zebulon Police Department is still investigating. Officers are asking any current or former students with information to contact the detective in charge of the case at 919-823-1825.