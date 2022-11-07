RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—With no jackpot winners yet, the number for the Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

It is now up to $1.9 billion, and the slim odds are not stopping area residents from trying their luck.

David was trying his luck again after he won a few dollars on one ticket.

“Last night we only won four dollars, so we’re reinvesting that in the new lottery; we are very hopeful,” he said.

And David is not alone in trying his luck for the big win, and one gas station in Cary is seeing a bit more business after a $50,000 winning ticket was sold there.

Monan Patel, at the Eagles gas station in Cary, said they have been busier after selling that winning ticket and people want a chance at the Powerball Jackpot: “when they have cash in their hand, they want Powerball.”

And those chances are 1 in 292 million, according to NC Education Lottery officials.

But it’s not stopping those who want to take their shot at the jackpot.

Dean shared that it is worth a try at the Powerball jackpot: “I think someone in North Carolina is going to win it all; I mean, you got to take your shot—might as well play.”

The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.