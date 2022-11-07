RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—With no jackpot winners yet, the number for the Powerball jackpot keeps growing.
It is now up to $1.9 billion, and the slim odds are not stopping area residents from trying their luck.
David was trying his luck again after he won a few dollars on one ticket.
“Last night we only won four dollars, so we’re reinvesting that in the new lottery; we are very hopeful,” he said.
And David is not alone in trying his luck for the big win, and one gas station in Cary is seeing a bit more business after a $50,000 winning ticket was sold there.
Monan Patel, at the Eagles gas station in Cary, said they have been busier after selling that winning ticket and people want a chance at the Powerball Jackpot: “when they have cash in their hand, they want Powerball.”
And those chances are 1 in 292 million, according to NC Education Lottery officials.
But it’s not stopping those who want to take their shot at the jackpot.
Dean shared that it is worth a try at the Powerball jackpot: “I think someone in North Carolina is going to win it all; I mean, you got to take your shot—might as well play.”
The next Powerball drawing is Monday night.