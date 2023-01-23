ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man were caught with fentanyl after deputies noticed an expired, fake license plate on their car in Halifax County on Friday, deputies said.

The incident took place along Julian Allsbrook Highway near Premier Boulevard in Roanoke Rapids after a deputy noticed a car pass him with an expired Virginia license plate.

The license plate was later determined to be fictitious.

The driver and a woman passenger both had outstanding arrest warrants from Virginia, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy N. Estes and his K-9 partner Rocko searched outside the car and Rocko indicated that drugs were inside the car, deputies said.

When searching the car, deputies discovered four grams of methamphetamines, seven grams of fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

Trevor Carter, 32, of Sedley, Virginia and Jennifer Blythe, 40, of Emporia, Virginia were both charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carter was also charged with driving while license revoked, fictitious registration and possession of methamphetamine.

The two were jailed in the Halifax County Detention Center and are being held for the previous charges in Virginia, deputies said.