ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A building facade in Roxboro in danger of falling caused a portion of North Main Street to be closed, the city said Friday in a news release.

A structural engineer determined the facade at 108 North Main St. was at risk of falling. For safety purposes, that block of that street was closed from Depot Street to Abbitt Street.

With this closure, the city has had to revise an annual Christmas parade route.

The traditional parade route beginning at 2 p.m., from Carver Drive to West Morehead Street, remains the same.

The revised parade route will turn onto West Morehead Street, then left on North Lamar Street, through to the intersection of Gordon Street.

Access from Madison Boulevard at Gordon Street, Court Street, Reams Avenue, and West Morehead Street will close as a result of the revised route, the city said.

Several uptown businesses anticipate remaining open as they would traditionally for the parade.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year to ensure time to find parking and walk to their preferred viewing area along the route.

Police remind the public that road closures begin at 1 p.m. and any vehicles remaining on the parade route are subject to being towed.