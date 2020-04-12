Faced with COVID-19 restrictions, Fuquay-Varina church holds Easter drive-in service

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — It’s not the Easter many of us planned for this year, but a lot of people are still finding a way to worship and celebrate.

Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church held a drive-in service on Sunday in Harnett County.

“A typical Easter would be a traditional Easter inside the church, choir singing,” said Pastor Eddie Eaton.

Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church, like many others, had to cancel plans due to COVID-19.

Eaton decided to hold drive-in services for the holiday instead. He wanted worshipers to feel together while still apart.

“We just felt like it was great for their psyche, it was great for their emotional stability and I think that’s just as important as the physical part,” said Eaton.

The rules were simple. Stay in your cars six feet apart. Turn on the radio to the linked station, and worship.

“Everything seemed to go pretty smoothly,” said Worship Pastor Chris Dale. “I thought it was fun. We had a great time out here in the beautiful creation that God made glorifying him.”

Drive-in services aren’t allowed in Wake County, so they moved them to Harnett County instead. The pastor said the sheriff gave them permission.

“We’re grateful, very grateful,” said Eaton.

Some community members accused the church of circumventing the law and showing poor leadership during a stay-at-home order.

Eaton said they kept everyone’s safety in mind.

“I’m a pastor and I’ve got a pastor’s heart, and I would never do anything that I felt like would put anybody in my church in danger or anybody else,” said Eaton.

He said the turn-out of dozens of cars made his day.

For those who weren’t able to make it, they’ve uploaded services to their website and Facebook page. More information here: https://www.fvbaptist.org/

CBS 17 reached out to the Harnett County sheriff to confirm the church received permission. We are waiting to hear back.

