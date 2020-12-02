Fallen Nash County deputy remembered as ‘one of the good ones’

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A fallen deputy is being remembered as a hero in Nash County.

Jared Allison, 26, died Tuesday night after being involved in a crash while on duty on Thanksgiving.

Community members and law enforcement lined the streets Wednesday morning as Allison’s body was brought from the hospital in Greenville to the Wheeler & Woodlief funeral home in Rocky Mount.

“It makes it a lot better when we know how well he was appreciated. What a true hero that gave his life to make safe areas and communities,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Allison’s loved ones said he was one of the good ones.

“That’s what we always called him – He was one of the good ones,” said family friend Shay Hartkopf.

And not just as a Nash County sheriff’s deputy.

“Jared was just the most caring guy, not only for people, he loved animals, he loved children, he loved everybody and everything,” said Hartkopf.

The 26-year-old was a U.S. Army Veteran and third-generation law enforcement officer.

“He took our core values, and the middle core value we have is compassion, honor, and diligence and the compassion part of it, he presented so much,” said Stone.

Allison was working Thanksgiving night and trying to pull over a motorcyclist when he collided with another vehicle in an intersection, according to the sheriff’s office.

The impact caused his patrol vehicle to flip and Allison was ejected.

Allison was taken to the hospital where he died Tuesday night.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

“Words cannot speak the hurt for myself, for our law enforcement family, for the family of Jared,” said Stone.

Allison leaves behind a wife and 9-year-old son.

“He was a great husband to her. They loved each other. He was great to his little boy,” said Hartkopf.

Hartkopf said Allison had a passion for rescuing animals and helping others.

She was touched to see how many people came to his procession to honor him and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Obviously, there were sad tears, but there were some happy tears to see everyone come together,” said Hartkopf.

Allison served as a Nash County deputy for 2.5 years.

In that time, he made an impact.

About a month ago, Allison heard about a mother of four who was staying at a local hotel after escaping an abusive situation.

“He pulled some money out of his own pocket and donated for her, and he said, ‘I have a 9-year-old son, I can’t imagine what those kids are going through, and that’s why I came up here,'” said Kenneth Beasley, who brought Allison’s donation to the woman. “To come up and take money out of their own pocket to help somebody, that’s commendable.”

Allison also made an impact on future law enforcement officers.

“I spent roughly four to five days with Deputy Allison. We went on several calls together,” said Cameron Flora, who interned at the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Flora said he remembers responding to a domestic violence call with Allison that turned tense.

“He handled the situation respectfully, professionally [and] kept both of us safe,” said Flora.

Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert said Allison graduated from Apex High School in 2012.

Gilbert said he served with Allison’s father, Scott Allison, at the Apex Police Department.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $25,000.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered flags to be flown at half staff through sunset Thursday in honor of Allison.