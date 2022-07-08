NCDOT image of the blocked lanes of I-95 Friday.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A fallen tree has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Nash County Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. along I-95 at mile marker 130, which is south of Rocky Mount near N.C. 58, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes are closed at exit 127, which is N.C. 97, because of the downed tree, the NCDOT said.

Officials said the highway should be clear by 7 p.m.

Data from the NCDOT appears to show traffic backed up for about two miles.