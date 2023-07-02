RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Having “fun in the sun” can be a little challenging when heat index values begin to reach triple digits in North Carolina.

With a heat advisory in place for most of the region, several families have been finding ways to beat the heat this holiday weekend.

“We looked at the weather and it was supposed to be 95 degrees today,” said Rachel Brienza who traveled from Roanoke Rapids with her daughter. The two said they decided to head to Fantasy Lake Adventure Park in Wake Forest for a day of fun while hoping to stay cool. Brienza said, “We did bring a cooler of water, we have our sunscreen on. Just making sure you’re staying hydrated and in the shade is super important.”

During the past couple of days, the owner of the park, Daniel Cox, said the business has sold out. Cox said, “It’s hot. When the heat’s out, everyone is attracted to the water and it’s a fun time out here.”

Cox said his staff have welcomed the crowds after a slow Memorial Day weekend that brought rain and cooler temperatures. He said outdoor businesses suffered a slow start to the summer season. While the warmer weather is great for bringing families out, Cox said his lifeguards have to be more aware and alert of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“People get overheated, you’re wearing a life jacket, and you have the sun radiating off of the floating park. The guards are watching out for people who are acting dizzy and acting lethargic,” said Cox.

The owner also said they make sure crews are rotating every 15 minutes to ensure frequent breaks and time away from the sun. He said, “The guards have a shed that’s air-conditioned, have water and Gatorade… They have to, they’re working out here for eight hours a day plus setting up.”

For those looking for a drier option to stay cool, some families chose to head indoors. Wake County opened cooling shelters Sunday afternoon for families seeking some relief. The county opened locations at Wake County public library locations and plans to open additional sites Monday and Wednesday. Because of the holiday, shelters will be closed on July 4th.

Cumberland County also opened cooling stations on July 1st.

With the higher temperatures, county officials are reminding people to limit sun exposure, take frequent breaks if working outside, dress for the weather, and never leave children or pets inside. Children under the age of four, people 65 and older, and anyone with medical conditions could be at a greater risk.