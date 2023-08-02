PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Family, friends and Roxboro community members are grieving the loss of two teenagers killed in a high-speed wreck early Saturday morning in Person County.

Jordan Humphrey, 17, and Isaac Bowen, 18, died in the crash. Humphrey’s cousins, Lawryn Harris and Nydaisha Williams, said they remember him as a funny, playful person.

“With Jordan there you could never be mad, sad. He’s going to make you laugh,” Harris said.

“We used to play together in the yard, play in the grass and everything,” Williams said. “That’s one thing I’m going to miss about him.”

Community activist and extended family member of Humphrey, Gerald Wallace, says he understands the heartbreak both families are going through.

“Just a few months ago, I lost my niece and my brother in law to a drunk driver,” Wallace said. “When one person grieves the loss of someone, we all grieve.”

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says speed and alcohol or factors in Saturday’s crash. The 18-year-old driver will face charges.

“The family is praying with the other victims as well, as well as the driver, being 18-years-old and one mistake changes your life,” Wallace said.

Humphrey’s funeral will be on Thursday and Bowen’s on Saturday.