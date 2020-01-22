Family continues search for Sampson County man missing since Dec. 15

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCM) – A Sampson County man has now been missing more than a month and investigators say all their leads have turned to dead ends.

William “Jimmy” Graham, 61, was reported missing December 15 after being last seen in the Newton Grove area of the county.

Graham’s family has organized searches to find him, but no luck.

His white truck is also gone.

His family said he’s never been away for an extended period of time like this.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141.

