Family demands upgraded charges for Vance County deputy who body-slammed boy on video

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of the boy seen being slammed to the floor by a Vance County deputy want upgraded charges against the officer.

The boy’s grandfather, Pastor John Miles, held a press conference Tuesday where he said doctors diagnosed the boy with a concussion after charges were filed against the deputy.

On Dec. 17, District Attorney Mike Waters said Warren Durham would face misdemeanor charges stemming from the incident which took place five days earlier.

Waters said the deputy could not be charged with a felony as the boy did not suffer serious bodily injury as defined by North Carolina law.

The boy did not suffer any broken bones, fractures, broken teeth or a concussion, Waters said in December.

Miles said the concussion diagnosis allows for felony charges to be filed against Durham. An MRI performed after Dec. 17 revealed the concussion, Miles said.

The incident that took place Dec. 12 at Vance County Middle School was captured on video.

“We have been patient since December 12,” Miles said.

The maximum penalty for Durham would be 90 days in jail.

After the video was released, Durham was fired from the sheriff’s office.

