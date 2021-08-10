Family devastated after 2 killed, 1 injured in Hoke County shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — Less than 24 hours after three people were shot with two of those killed in Hoke County, questions still remain for family members about what led to the shooting.

Photos and memories are all that Ronald Maynor has now of his grandson, Nakoya, who was shot and killed Monday night.

“It affects a lot of people when you take someone out of this world,” Maynor said. “He was 25 years old, my son because we raised him.”

The triple shooting also killed Zyrique Grace and injured a third person who is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies responded to the scene at the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park, which is in Shannon between Raeford and Red Springs.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the shooting was drug-related.

Deputies said people started shooting at each other from their cars at the Hoke County Recreation Complex and finally ended up outside the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park.

“So many of our young people are on drugs and alcohol and it’s getting them in trouble, alcohol is not good for you, drugs are not good for you,” Maynor said.

Although Maynor says he doesn’t know all the details of what happened to his grandson, he says it can be prevented and he doesn’t want to see other families lose their young loved ones at the barrel of a gun.

“It’s sad — even if justice is done, you know, it won’t bring him back,” Maynor said.