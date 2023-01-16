ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department.

Fire crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, fire officials said, but not after the blaze damaged the home, displacing two people.

Heavy fire damage was visible on one end of the home, photos from the scene showed.

Courtesy: Northwest Harnett Fire Department

“Northwest Harnett Fire Department is saddened by this family’s loss,” fire officials said in a news release.

The fire took place southwest of Fuquay-Varina and five miles west of Angier. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

No injuries were reported. There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Fire crews from Fuquay and Moncure Fire Departments assisted, officials said.