Family Dollar armed robber nabbed with guns in car he stole weeks after prison release, Rocky Mount police say

Jonarius Whitaker (center) and two photos of the suspect in the Family Dollar armed robbery. Photos from Rocky Mount police.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who used a gun to rob a Family Dollar Thursday was arrested Saturday while driving a car he stole just a month after he was released from prison, Rocky Mount police say.

The armed robbery was reported around 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the store at 1257 Goldrock Road, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The man who robbed the Family Dollar pulled out a gun and demanded the store clerk take cash from the register, the news release said. Rocky Mount police released photos of the suspect, who they described as “heavyset,” and who was wearing a Duke University blue hoodie.

Saturday, Rocky Mount police on a routine patrol noticed a car that was reported stolen earlier this month, according to a Saturday news release from police.

Police stopped the car in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue and found the driver was Jonarius Whitaker, 23.

“Whitaker informed officers there were multiple firearms inside the vehicle and admitted to stealing the motor vehicle,” the news release said.

Police searched the car and seized the guns. Also during the search, police found clothing that matched the description of the Family Dollar armed robbery suspect, the news release said.

Two children, ages 15 and 16, were in the car with Whitaker, police said.

Whitaker was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to police.

Whitaker is being held on a $68,000 secure bond at the Nash County Detention Facility. The two teens were cited and released.