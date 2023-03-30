Family and friends gather for a vigil and balloon release to honor 14-year-old Bernard Williams. (Lillian Donahue/CBS 17)

WILSON N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, dozens of people released balloons in honor of 14-year-old Bernard Williams, who was found shot and killed Sunday morning.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies said they found Williams deceased along the side of Landfill Drive with a gunshot wound.

As they mourn his loss, family and friends want people to remember Williams by his energetic personality.

“He was a funny person, he love to joke, he love to play,” Williams’ mother, Crystal Harris, said. “I just want him to be remembered for the good person he was, the sweet person he was, the funny person he was.”

Monday, law enforcement arrested and charged 19-year-old Rasheem Battle with first-degree murder in Williams’ death.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has not released details of what led up to the shooting, but Williams’ mother says she doesn’t recognize the man charged in her son’s death.

“I never seen him before, not at all,” Harris said.

Harris urged the children and teens at her son’s vigil to stay cautious of the people they hang out around.

“Just to be cautious of the type of people that you know that did this to him. I just want them to listen to their parents,” Harris said. “Because a lot of kids are turning to the streets and I don’t want them to turn to the streets.”