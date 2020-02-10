Family, friends gather to remember Nash County man slain by deputies

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — One year after a man was fatally shot by Nash County Sheriff’s Deputies, his family is renewing what they call is a push for justice.

​”I am still the light the shines, even though he’s not here, he shines through me,” Olivia Lamm said of her late fiance, Jonathon Ramirez.​​

Ramirez’s closest friends and family held a candlelit vigil at his gravesite on Sunday. ​​

“He wanted to be a father, he wanted to be a friend, he wanted to be a good person,” Ramirez’s father Rick said. “But his life was cut short.”​​​​​​

Ramirez’s life was cut short when he was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies on Feb. 9, 2019.

They were responding to a sexual assault on Maudis Road near where Ramirez lived. ​

When deputies arrived, the sheriff says Ramirez got out of his vehicle with an assault weapon.

That’s when three deputies fired at him. The deputies were wearing body cameras, but didn’t turn them on. ​

The Ramirez family disputes the sheriff’s claims their son pointed a gun at deputies.

​​​”The tragedy and travesty that occurred last year is something that we will not allow to happen on our watch,” said T. Anthony Spearmann, president of the North Carolina State Conference of Branches NAACP.

​​​​Ramirez’ death inspired the North Carolina NAACP to form a Latinx branch that bears his name and is based in Nash County.​

Spearmann explained, “We’re going to make sure he is never forgotten, because no one should die that that way.”​​​​

Ramirez’s father said, ​”You know, I hope that in the days ahead, justice will come and we can see actually the real truth about all this tragedy.”​​

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office released a brief statement Sunday:

“At this time we don’t have any statement or information to provide other than what we have released in prior press releases which were disseminated to local, regional, and national media outlets.



Also, this investigation has been reviewed by the SBI and the district attorney’s office. The findings have been disseminated and shared publicly with the media including the family.”

