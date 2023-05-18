TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends of a Tarboro women killed by a car in her home on Mother’s Day held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Jeanette Drew died in bed early Sunday morning after a teen crashed his car into her home at the Northgate Apartment complex.

“We always had good time together,” Drew’s sister, Blanch Cofield, said. “It hurts so bad just to know that the way that she was taken away from us.”

Tarboro police said they conducted a high speed chase to try and stop 18-year-old Darquavious Lancaster after he sped through a license checkpoint. Lancaster crashed into Drew’s apartment, killing her and injuring her grandchildren.

Lancaster now faces felony death by vehicle, speeding and driving while impaired among other charges.

Cofield said she doesn’t believe high speed chases should be pursued once they reach residential neighborhoods.

“It’s not fair to the residents,” Cofield said. “It’s just not fair.”

During Wednesday’s vigil, Drew’s grandchildren shared about her love and dedication to family, as well as the last time they saw her alive.

“She always shared joy with her family and the minute she would wake up, have a smile on her face,” granddaughter Mariah Williams said.

“Everybody birthday she was right there with me. Right there,” Granddaughter Kayle Parker said. “Because my birthday was on May 13, the day before she passed away. She asked me to have fun.”