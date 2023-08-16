ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday night, the family of a teenager hit and killed by a car held a vigil to honor his life.

The teenager’s father now faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing the driver of the car.

Close family friend, Akira Outlaw, remembers Chad Woods Jr., also known as J.R., as a funny and driven 17-year-old.

“You couldn’t help but to love him. He always wanted to do big things with his life,” Outlaw said. “He was just as energetic ball. Like, he lit up any room that he walked into.”

The crowd of more than 100 people gathered at J.R.’s former workplace: the entertainment multi-plex, Palace Pointe.

“I swear not in a million years would I have thought we would be here today under these circumstances,” Outlaw said.

On Monday morning, authorities say a North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections employee, driving a state-owned vehicle, hit and killed J.R.

Immediately after the crash, deputies say his father, Chad Woods shot and killed the driver, Jeffrey McKay.

“I’m just praying for both families, you know? I’m definitely praying for Chad, he’s like my uncle and God knows what the family is going through so I’m just praying for everyone all around,” Outlaw said.