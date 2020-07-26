Family, friends mourn Halifax County principal who died from COVID-19 complications

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County principal who died from complications from COVID-19 was laid to rest Saturday.

A steady stream of family and friends walked into Englewood Baptist Church to pay their final respects to 50-year-old Teicher Patterson.

“He was a very nice young man; very friendly, respectful, he was just a loveable person,” said Jeaen Bronson, who attended Patterson’s funeral. “You find somebody and the first time you meet them, you fall in love with them. And that’s the way he was.”

Patterson is one of nearly 1,800 North Carolinians to die from COVID-19.

He was a principal at Enfield Middle STEAM Academy. His students say he went above and beyond to help them succeed.

It was that love and dedication to educating that earned him the title of 2020 Halifax County Principal of the Year.

“He was a jewel in our community,” said Shanetta Pittman, who was a friend and fellow teacher. “He was the face of Enfield Middle School. He supported every community activity, whatever we had, whatever was held, Mr. Patterson was definitely way there. He could be counted on.”

Patterson’s family tells CBS 17 his higher calling was as pastor of Shekinah Outreach Ministries.

As his loved ones say their goodbyes, they said they are counting on their faith to bring them comfort.

“Even in death, we don’t mourn as if there’s no hope,” Pittman explained. “Because we do know that there is hope and that we can find peace in knowing that to be absent from the body is to be present with Christ. So even though we mourn the loss on this side, we know that heaven is his home. So that, that gives us hope.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: