Family, law enforcement honor late Hoke County Sheriff Peterkin’s legacy

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of friends, family, and fellow officers Friday showed up from across North Carolina to honor the life and legacy of the late Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.

After nearly two decades as sheriff, Peterkin died last week from surgery complications after a battle with cancer.

Peterkin’s son, Antonio Peterkin, spoke about his father’s passion for helping others.

“He wanted to show there was more to this life than the pain and the suffering and the struggle that we deal with every day,” Antonio Peterkin said. “What made my father special was that he drew strength from those around him.”

Dozens of deputies and sheriffs from counties far and wide arrived to pay respects at Peterkin’s public viewing and funeral.

Edward James McMahon, president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, said Peterkin was a mentor to all who would listen.

“Small county but a big man,” McMahon said. “We all loved him and looked up to him. He was just a wonderful man.”

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright echoed that, saying he trusted Peterkin to always answer the phone in a time of need, as both a fellow sheriff and a friend.

“He set the example of what you’re supposed to be as a sheriff,” Wright said. “Sheriff Peterkin, I don’t think ever met a stranger because he always had that smile about him, always had a calm about him.”

The North Carolina Sheriffs Association said Peterkin is the third acting sheriff in the state to die this year.