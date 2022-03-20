SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigations of a car and in a residence on Saturday by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrests of family members Christian and Triston Hunt on several drug-related charges.

When investigators and deputies searched a 2017 Dodge Challenger in the parking lot of the EZ Food Mart in Shannon, Xanax medication, oxycodone hydrochloride medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and U.S. Currency were found and seized.

During the course of the investigation, a second search was conducted at a residence located in the 10800 block of Shannon Road. Marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia were located and seized during the search of the residence.

Christian Hunt, 23, of Shannon was arrested and charged with:

two counts of trafficking in opioid/heroin;

possession with Intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substance;

maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance;

maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance;

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $510,000 secured bond.

Triston Hunt, 21, of Shannon was arrested and charged with:

maintaining a drug dwelling for a controlled substance;

possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana;

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Triston Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $20,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.