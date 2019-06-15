Family mourns dad who died after Durham bar fight; Wake Forest man sought

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A bar fight in Durham turned deadly and police said the suspect who is not in custody will be charged with murder.

Meanwhile, Durham police said they continue to look for Daniel Mohar, 34, of Wake Forest.

The incident happened at Social Games and Brews on West Main Street in Durham back on June 5.

Edward Tivnan, 49, died in the hospital two days later.

“Teddy had a huge personality. Never met a stranger,” said Mary Long, Tivnan’s sister.

To family and friends, Edward Tivnan was known as Teddy.

“He wanted everyone to be happy and so he sensed, he could sense when something wasn’t going right for people,” Long said.

That’s when Long said he’d intervene and help them. Teddy would have turned 50 on Thursday.

“What happened wasn’t okay and it resulted in someone losing their life,” said Cameron Tivnan, Teddy’s daughter.

Police said around 10:15 p.m. Tivnan got into a fight with Mohar. During it, they said Mohar hit him, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Police didn’t say how long Tivnan was down. He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital.

Friday evening police announed Mohar would be charged with murder.

“Everyone is hurting and I think it will give everyone a little more peace to know that’s being taken care of and justice is being served,” Cameron Tivnan said.

The owner of Social Games and Brews said the night the fight happened was community game night, which is not one of their busier nights. He said nothing like this had ever happened.

