RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of a 5-year-old, who police say was killed by his father, is calling for justice and sharing memories of the little boy. His father, Amir Hines, is charged with murder in the child’s death.

Wrapped in her grandson’s favorite blanket, Tiffani Holloway watches videos of the moments they shared. It’s hard for her to believe that her grandson, Karter Holloway, won’t show off his swimming skills this summer or open the Christmas presents still waiting for him under the tree.

“I never thought about him leaving this earth before me and I definitely never thought about him being taken away from us the way that he was,” said Holloway.

She said Karter was spending the holidays with his father, Amir Hines, when police say Hines assaulted the little boy. Karter was taken to the hospital with severe injuries on New Year’s Eve. He died the next day.

“I never left his side,” said Holloway. “When he left, he was in my arms.”

Now, his family searches for comfort in memories of a little boy who loved dinosaurs and superheroes. While Holloway said autism made it difficult for Karter to form sentences, he could always express care and affection.

“I’ve been trying not to cry because Karter doesn’t like you to cry. He’ll try to make you smile with his hands if you’re crying,” Holloway recalled. “Every time I get sad, I just think about him.”

“When we’re talking about Karter I get a peace over me, she added. “But when we talk about the circumstances that I don’t have Karter here with me now, then I become emotional because I’ll never understand that.”

She is grateful for the support of family, friends, and the community who have stayed by her family’s side and contributed to a GoFundMe.

She says the family will continue to lean on that support system as they move forward without their little boy.

“Pray for peace,” urged Holloway. “We’ve got a long road ahead of us.”