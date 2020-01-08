Family of boy slammed in school by Vance County officer says ‘the whole system has failed’

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Vance County grandfather and pastor continues his fight to hold two adults accountable for violence that occurred inside a middle school. Pastor John Miles is calling for felony charges against the school resource officer who hurt his grandson.

Parents and neighbors came together for a community forum Tuesday night.

Surveillance video CBS 17 obtained showed Vance County school resource officer Warren Durham slam an 11-year-old boy to the ground twice. Warren can be seen dragging him away after.

“My grandson has a concussion, have a concussion. He’s afraid of law enforcement right now,” Miles said.

The assault happened inside the Vance County Middle School last month.

Durham has been charged with three misdemeanors. His grandfather said that’s not enough.

“I forgave him, but I cannot forgive what Warren Durham have did to my grandson,” Miles said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating another violent incident at that same school involving a 12-year-old. Miktazza Wynn said assistant principal Kevin Ross pushed her against a locker, causing a shoulder injury and possible hearing damage.

“These two, they’ve been, they’ve been emotion. They’re traumatized, they’re physically hurt. They got a long road to go,” he said.

“The whole system has failed. Not just with the SRO officer. Not just with the assistant principal. I think education, everything, the system has failed,” said Lashonda Garner, who is a parent with two kids in the district.

Both families said their kids won’t return to the middle school.

The district attorney declined CBS 17’s request for an interview. He said he’s still evaluating both cases.

