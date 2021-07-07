Family of man shot, killed by Sampson County deputy recalls events leading up to deadly encounter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a man shot and killed by a Sampson County deputy shared what happened when the pickup truck was stopped Sunday afternoon.

Craig Locklear’s sister, Delphia Tyndall, and her husband said they were driving the pickup truck.

“I told my brother, I said, ‘Put the gun down, please,'” Tyndall said. “I said, ‘He’s gonna kill you,’ and about that time it was too late.”

The deputy shot the 49-year-old on Sunday. Locklear died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Locklear pointed a revolver at a deputy while hiding in the bed of a pickup truck.

Tyndall recalled what her brother said when they were stopped.

“He said he wasn’t going to jail. He said, ‘He’ll have to kill me before I go to jail,'” Tyndall said.

The sheriff’s office said Locklear was wanted in Cumberland County for assaulting a female, communicating threats, and cyberstalking.

CBS 17 asked the family if they knew whether Locklear planned on turning himself in. They said that they did not know and found out about the charges through the news.

The sheriff’s office said Locklear was first stopped early Sunday morning. He ran from the car into the woods, escaping authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the name of the deputy involved will be released at a later date. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.