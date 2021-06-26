Family plans search for missing Sampson County woman; husband refuses to cooperate, officials say

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sampson County family continues to search for a missing loved one, two days after her husband was arrested and led police on a multi-county car chase.

Community members are meeting at the Food Lion in Roseboro Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to search for Kiara Wiggins.

Wiggins lives in Roseboro. Her mother Lora Beamon said Kiara Wiggins’ siblings planned the search, and anyone from the community is welcome to join.

Wiggins hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks, but her mother is not giving up hope.

“I just want to see her,” Beamon said. “I can picture her in my head, but I just can’t see that face.”

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 Wiggins’s husband is not cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

Beamon said her daughter was private about her marriage to Carl Wiggins.

Lt. Marcus Smith with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 detectives continue to investigate the disappearance and there are no active warrants.

Beamon said she last spoke to law enforcement on Thursday. She said they swabbed her mouth for a DNA sample.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call 910-592-4141.