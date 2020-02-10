Family remembers dad of 2 killed in Sampson County fire

Shaquille Owens, who died in the fire. Photo from family.

SALEMBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A young father is dead after a mobile home fire in Sampson County over the weekend.

“That was my brother. My only brother. I lost my mom already, so it was just me, him and her. Now it’s just me,” said Coreisha Owens.

Coreisha Owens said she’s still in shock after losing her brother Shaquille Owens, 26, to the fire Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m.

She was watching his kids at her place next door when a neighbor told her there was smoke.

She didn’t think anyone was in the home at the time.

“When they told me his car was here, I knew he was inside,” she said.

Her neighbor’s friend, Donald McLellan, broke down the door and rushed in.

“Smoke was everywhere. You could hardly see nothing. It was a lot of heat,” said Donald McLellan.

He said he couldn’t breathe, so he found a rag to cover his mouth and went back inside.

“And I see him in there. So I grabbed his legs and stuff and his sister was helping me aide him, get him out of the house,” said McLellan.

“Me and him went in and dragged him out. It was already too late. It was too late,” said Owens.

The 26-year-old didn’t survive.

He lived on College Street with his girlfriend and two young sons.

“I’d do anything to get him back,” said his sister. “I just hurt for my brother’s girlfriend and I hurt for my nephews, because they’re not going to see their dad anymore.”

Along with being a great father, she said he had a wonderful sense of humor and was always the life of the party.

“I just know he’s in a better place. Him and my mom. I just got to look at it like that,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. His family said they think he fell asleep cooking.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family.

