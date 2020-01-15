Family remembers music teacher found killed in front yard of Harnett County home

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is calling the death of a beloved teacher a homicide. Marcus Allen, 28, was found dead outside his Spring Lake home Sunday.

Allen’s family said he is the oldest of five siblings, a talented musician, and a mentor to his young students.

Allen loved music all his life.

“Anything he could touch, he could play. He learned singing and playing by ear at a young age,” recalled his cousin, Trent Holmes.

Allen was a drum major in high school and studied music at Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach. There he was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, which is a music fraternity.

He taught music at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Fayetteville.

“Young people are the most important people that he impacted because he taught them about God,” said his grandmother, Bonnie Wells.

“He loved the Lord. He loved his students. He loved his family,” added his mother, Tarsha Purdie.

Allen used music to share his faith and his emotions.

“If he has something on his mind, he’ll sit at that his piano and turn it into a song,” Purdie said.

The last few days have been too quiet for Allen’s family. Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide. His family can’t understand who would have killed him or why.

“Every time we close our eyes, it’s like we’re seeing him smiling, laughing,” said Purdie. “But, he’s gone. All we have now is to hold onto those memories and not him, and it’s not fair.”

Still, through their grief, they are thankful for the time they had, the lives he touched, and the songs he sang.

“Music transcends all barriers. It reaches a lot of people even through the dark times,” said Holmes. “That’s what’s going to draw this family together is the music that he left us.”

