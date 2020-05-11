Family searches for answers after loved one killed in Hoke County hit and run

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A family is searching for answers after their loved one was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hoke County last month.

The stretch of U.S. Highway 401 where the incident took place isn’t an easy place for Miguel Rogers to re-visit.

“To see my bike pieces still out here, that’s really something,” said Rogers.

On April 18, he was driving home to Raeford with his fiancée, Natasha McMillan, just before 9 p.m. on his motorcycle.

He slowed down to wait for a car turning from a road ahead of them.

“She put her arms around me to let me know we were getting ready to leave, and as soon as I went to grab the throttle, we were hit. I reached back to grab her and she was falling up under the bike and was falling under the vehicle.”

He said the driver didn’t slow down, dragging his 41-year-old fiancée until she ended up in the road.

Debris still marks the path they took.

Both Rogers and McMillian were wearing helmets.

Investigators said the suspect then drove away on Norton Road.

“I kept asking where my fiancee was and they said I tried to get up and once I tried to get up, I fell back down, and that’s when I passed out,” he said.

Rogers suffered broken bones, serious road rash, a concussion and more.

At the hospital, he was told McMillan didn’t survive.

He was forced to grieve alone in the hospital as COVID-19 prevented visitors.

“It’s been horrible. Horrible. We had plans. We were supposed to get married,” said Rogers. “It’s like everything we were working for came to a complete stop for me.”

Making matters worse, he said they’ve received barely any information.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol posted about the incident 11 days later.

“I feel like no one really took her life seriously, like she didn’t matter,” said Rogers. “She was a great worker, great friend [and] great listener.”

CBS 17 asked the Highway Patrol why it took nearly two weeks to get that information out.

A sergeant said internal memos were sent around, but they didn’t post publicly until evidence was processed that could identify the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle’s been identified as a red or burgundy 2001 to 2006 Kia Sedona minivan.

It’s said to have front-end damage.

“Since the wreck, it’s been hard,” said Rogers. “There’s not a day I don’t pull off on the side of the road and pay tribute and everything.”

He said all he wants now is justice.

Troopers tell CBS 17 they’re investigating all leads in multiple counties.

If you have any information, call the state highway patrol at 1-800-572-8765.