Family wants answers after 34-year-old shot, killed outside Harnett County home

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County family is looking for answers after 34-year-old Derrick Malloy was shot and killed. It happened Monday just feet from his home and next door to his grandfather’s church.

“My brother wasn’t the type to start trouble,” said his sister Nikita Malloy.

Nikita is still trying to make sense of what happened

“It looks like to me he was getting ready to go in the house and when they shot him in the back (and) he fell backward,” Nikita said.

Nikita said her brother was coming from his mother’s house with a plate of food in hand when he was shot twice — once in the back and once in the shoulder.

He died on the way to the hospital.

“My brother was an easy-going person. He never bothered anybody. He would help anybody he could,” Nikita said.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday on North King Avenue in Dunn.

Shortly after that call, police learned a second person was being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police said the two shootings appear to be related and that neither seemed random.

Nikita had a message for those responsible.

“Please let us know why you did it and just give us some closure,” she said. “I pray that you please turn yourself or just help us find why you did it. Like, I need to know what happened to my brother so I can get through this.”

Police said the violence doesn’t appear to be random. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

