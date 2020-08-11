Family who had no idea loved one died of COVID-19 in Butner prison receives apology from federal officials

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A family who had no idea their loved one died while in prison, says they received an apology from federal prison officials.

Fabian Tinsley died from COVID19 in April while serving time at Butner Prison. Now five months later, his family says his body will be sent to Washington, D.C. to be buried.

“My father, he’s not going to be at peace until his brother’s home,” said Tinsley’s niece Regina Febuary.

Febuary says prison officials called her family Friday to apologize and tell them Tinsley’s body was embalmed and buried near Butner Prison.

“I was at a loss for words. I started crying because I didn’t know what to do or what to say,” Febuary said.

Tinsley’s family says they were never notified about his death, but learned about his passing after seeing a CBS 17 report.

“If you wouldn’t have asked questions for us, we would have never gotten any answers,” said Febuary.

It’s still unclear why Tinsley’s family wasn’t notified about his death.

Febuary and her sister say they reached out to Butner Prison several times before Tinsley’s passing, but paperwork containing information about his next of kin was inaccurate and incomplete.

“It’s still a lot of questions, and we’re not getting the right answers,” she said.

Febuary is waiting to hear from the prison officials when they will transport Tinsley’s body to a funeral home in Washington, D.C.

She says her family needs to examine the body before they can bury him in a plot next to his father and mother, but they are struggling to raise the nearly $7,000 necessary.

CBS 17 reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to learn about the process of notifying the family of an who has passed, but have not heard back.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Tinsley had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions and went into respiratory failure on April 6.

He was transported to a local hospital where tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on a ventilator when his condition declined.

He died on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Tinsley was serving a 23-year sentence for kidnapping and assault charges in Washington, D.C., according to officials.