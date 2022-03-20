ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was pronounced dead following a Saturday afternoon boating accident in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police and surrounding agencies responded to the accident on the Tar River Reservoir at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday in reference to a single boat involved in an accident.

The operator was 73-year-old John McManus.

Police say the boat struck a pier, causing McManus to be ejected.

McManus was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains open and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is the lead agency on this incident.