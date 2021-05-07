Fatal Nash County hit and run remains unsolved

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol is asking for help solving a fatal hit-and-run collision from November 2020 in Nash County.

On Nov. 28, the body of Phillip Lee Willoughby, Jr. was found along Highway 321 in Middlesex.

The Highway Patrol said Willoughby had been fatally hit by a vehicle that then left the scene.

Anyone with information related to this collision should contact the State Highway Patrol Communications Center by dialing *HP(47) or the Nash County SHP office at (252) 446-8144 during normal business hours.