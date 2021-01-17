Man dies in shooting at apartments in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway following a fatal shooting in the 700 block of Littleton Road at Windchase Apartments Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds and unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Curtis Graham, 36, of Roanoke Rapids.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or Detective D. Moore at 252-533-2810.