Father accidentally shoots 8-year-old son in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An 8-year-old boy in Rocky Mount was accidentally shot by his father Wednesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the report of an accidental shooting along the 600 block of Avondale Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned the boy had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, a news release said.
“The shooting appears to be an accidental discharge by the father,” the release said.
The boy was taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 252-972-1411.
