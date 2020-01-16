Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Father arrested after kidnapping 3-year-old son from Rocky Mount home, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rocky mount police_462300

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 3-year-old boy and his mom are being reunited Thursday after Rocky Mount police said the toddler’s father kidnapped the child.

Earlier Thursday, Rocky Mount police were called to a home on Ravenwood Drive on reference to a breaking and entering.

Laquana Whitaker made contact with the responding officers and said her 3-year-old son had been taken by his father.

Rocky Mount police identified the father as Jerry Mark Stevens II and secured arrest warrants for the suspect.

He was arrested in Bennettsville, South Carolina and is awaiting extradition back to Nash County.

Rocky Mount police said the boy is currently being reunited with his mother.

This story will be updated.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss