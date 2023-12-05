LINDEN OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man has been arrested and charged for three felony sex crimes against his own daughter.

On Nov. 28, Dewade Lamont Jones, 31, was charged after an investigation was completed following a tip. According to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported a sexual assault of a juvenile at a home in on Alamance Street in the Linden Oaks area.

The tip was submitted on Nov. 21 and a week later Jones was charged.

According to his arrest warrant, Jones is accused of the three felonies which are reported to have taken place earlier this year, around May 1.

He received one count of incest of a child, with warrants stating the victim was a his 14-year-old daughter. Jones is also charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with the same victim.

Jones received a bond set at $200,000. According to Major Aaron Meredith of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, Jones remains in jail and has not bonded out as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.