Father of Henderson officer shot on duty talks about his recovery

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The father of a Henderson police officer shot on duty said he’s recovering and is already asking when he can return to work.

Johnny Mitchell got the phone call his son, Officer Brandon Mitchell, had been shot around 1 a.m. Thursday.

“The thoughts that you have in your head because you don’t know anything during those 45 minutes to an hour to get to the hospital, I think that was the toughest part,” he said.

Officer Mitchell, who was recently promoted to sergeant over investigations, was investigating a shooting from earlier in the night when he was shot.

Neighbor Christopher Henderson said around midnight, Mitchell and another officer were asking about a car parked in front of his house on Pinkston Street. The officers were investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while he was riding his bike on Charles Street around 9 p.m.

Bullets then suddenly sprayed through his home from a car driving by.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was terrified. I’ve never been through nothing like that in my life,” said Henderson. “Gunshots started firing, he got hit in the chest and we just hit the floor.”

Mitchell’s family said he’ll need surgery after it appears he was shot in the shoulder, with the bullet traveling down his chest and lodging between his lung and liver.

Police rushed him to the hospital.

“They came and picked him up. Blood was just everywhere,” said Henderson.

The officer’s family said thankfully, he’s going to be okay and will make it back to his five kids. His youngest is only 4 months old.

“It’s easy to brag about your son. I’ve always said, even before all this, he’s a good father. He loves the kids. He takes time out with them,” said Johnny Mitchell.

He said he’s always been proud of his son’s dedication and love for serving, and saw it in full force after the shooting.

“When I spoke to him right before I left the hospital, he’s trying to figure out when he’s going back to work. His chief already told him, ‘Look, you recover. We’ll talk about that.'”

Johnny Mitchell wants to thank the community for the outpouring of support and prayers, along with the police department.

SBI is investigating the shooting.

